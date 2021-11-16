Download: Google releases new Curated Culture Pixel wallpapers for National Native American Heritage Month

Google regularly releases new wallpapers for its Pixel lineup, giving users plenty of options to personalize their device. We recently shared all the new wallpapers that Google introduced with the Pixel 6 series. Now, the company has shared a few more wallpapers for National Native American Heritage Month.

The new Pixel wallpapers feature modern three-dimensional adaptations of traditional motifs. You get three options — Wolf, Raven, and Raven’s Eye. The wallpapers are available in the Wallpaper & Style app on all Pixel devices, starting with the Pixel 3. In case you don’t own a Pixel, you can download the wallpapers for your phone by following the link below.

Join us in honoring National Native American Heritage Month with artwork from Rico and Crystal Worl of Trickster Company. Using modern 3D adaptations of traditional motifs, the Worls’ approach brings traditional designs to a modern context. Find them on Pixel 3 and newer. pic.twitter.com/57MJMzFaEy — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 15, 2021

According to 9to5Google, Crystal Worl created these wallpapers, and they link to the Tricker Company, which promotes “innovative native art, fashion, and design,” on Instagram. The wallpapers are not optimized for the hole-punch cutout on Pixel phones, but they do work well with Android 12‘s Dynamic Theming.

Download the new Curated Culture Pixel wallpapers

It’s worth noting that these new wallpapers were not available in the Wallpaper & Style app on my Pixel 4a at the time of writing. But they should become available to all users in the coming days. Until then, you can download the full-resolution wallpaper files from the link above and try them out on your phone.

Do you like the new Curate Culture Pixel wallpapers? Will you use them on your device? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, keep an eye on our wallpaper coverage to get more cool static and dynamic wallpapers for your device.