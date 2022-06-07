Download: Google releases new set of Pixel wallpapers for Pride Month

Google regularly releases new wallpapers for Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks, giving users plenty of options to personalize their devices. We recently shared all the new Pride 2022 wallpapers for Chromebooks that the company introduced late last month. Now, Google has come up with a few more wallpapers for Pixel phones to celebrate Pride Month.

The tech giant collaborated with illustrator Yann Bastard (Instagram) to design three fresh Pride-themed backdrops. You can find the title and the official description of the wallpapers below:

Celebrating uniqueness Shining, queer energy is what makes us unique. Chain of hope The LGBTQIA+ community should exclude no one. Everyone is welcome to pride! Wear your pride Pride Month is an opportunity to wear your true colors.

The new wallpapers are now available on supported Pixel devices with the June 2022 Feature Drop. On the Pixel 4 and newer devices, you can spot them within the Wallpaper & style menu under the “Curated Culture” section. Keep in mind that the wallpapers shown in the gallery above are compressed versions of the original high-resolution files.

Of course, if you don’t have a recent Pixel phone (or don’t have one at all), but you’re still looking to deck out your device in any of these new pieces of art to celebrate Pride Month, we have you covered. You can grab the full-resolution PNG files for all three using the link provided below.

Download the new Curated Culture Pride 2022 Pixel Wallpapers

The original wallpapers measure 2160 x 2400 pixels, and they should look great on all devices with an FHD+ display. Given that the new wallpapers are quite colorful, they are also an excellent pairing with Android 12’s dynamic themes.

Do you like the new Pride-themed Curated Culture Pixel wallpapers? Will you use them on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.