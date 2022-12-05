Last week, we got some great news with a preview of new features that would be popping up on Android, Wear OS, and Google Photos. Now, Google has shared details of what to expect with its latest Pixel Feature Drop. That means you can expect new features for your supported Pixel handsets and, for the first time, new features for your Pixel Watch too.

VPN by Google One

One of the first things that Google highlights about the new Pixel Feature Drop is safety, and for a good reason. Over the past couple of years, safety and privacy have become big concerns for users as more and more services become intrusive. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users can now access VPN by Google One for free, giving them network-level protection regardless of the app or web browser being used. While this can be used at home or the office, it is especially useful when in a public space using a public network.

Clear Calling on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Furthermore, users will have access to new action cards that will share any security risks that might be present on your handset. In addition, checking on these settings will be easy, as they will all be located in one menu going forward. For Pixel 7 series users, Clear Calling will now be enabled, giving users a better calling experience regardless of the environment. The Pixel 7s will enhance a caller's voice while, at the same time, suppressing background noise. According to Google, this can be accomplished thanks to the all-new Tensor G2 processor.

Google Pixel Recorder

Google's Pixel Recorder is getting an upgrade. While it previously could record and transcribe conversations, it is now capable of labeling speakers in the conversation, giving users a cleaner chat transcript. While it won't automatically enter names for you, each person that is labeled, for example, "Speaker 1," can be changed at a later time to a proper name. Furthermore, all of this will take place on the fly, making it easy and convenient.

Fitbit Sleep Profile

The new update won't just be about getting more done but will also look to improve the sleep that you get, with improved sleep tracking thanks to the Fitbit Sleep Profile that will work in conjunction with the Pixel Watch. Not only will you have more data about your sleep, but you will also get tips on how to improve your nightly ritual using ten data points.

New wallpapers

Of course, there are some new aesthetic additions, like curated wallpapers, with three to celebrate International Day of People with Disabilities. There is also a new Live Bloom wallpaper collection, which shows images of swaying flowers, giving you a new mood when scrolling through your Pixel smartphone. You'll also get some new customization options for the Pixel Watch, like new tiles for contacts, weather, and more.

We've previously talked about the addition of digital car keys and how they can now be shared with Android and iPhone users. But there are also smaller details to the update, like expanded support for Grammar Check in French, better search capabilities, and Live Translate will be available in Arabic, Danish, Persian, Swedish, and Vietnamese.

The Pixel Feature Drop is compatible with the Pixel 4a through the Pixel 7 series of handsets. Furthermore, it is also available for the Pixel Watch. The update will be rolling out to devices starting today. If you don't see it yet, just be patient or if you want to download it manually, you can do so using our guide here.

Source: Google (1),(2),(3)