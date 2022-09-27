Google debuts an official design video for the Pixel 7 Pro

It’s no surprise that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming. We’ve known about the devices for a few months now, ever since they were first announced back in May during Google I/O. As we get closer to the official launch, Google has slowly started revealing more and more. Today, the firm released a new video showing off the Pixel 7 Pro, giving the world its best look yet at Google’s upcoming device.

While the new video doesn’t show us anything new, it does give us a closer look at some of the design elements and colors of Pixel 7 Pro. The video shows off the handset in great detail, with close-ups of the camera visor, the slightly curved display edges, and the smartphone’s polished accents. Google states in the video’s description that the Pixel 7 Pro is one of its most refined designs yet, with the device being crafted from polished aluminum. As far as colors go, the Pro model will be offered in three colors: Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel.

As we patiently wait for the Made by Google event that will take place on October 6, we will inevitably see more news from official and unofficial sources. Last week, Google released a promotional spot for the Pixel 7 Pro that revealed pre-orders for the phone would start on October 6. Just today, a listing for the Pixel 7 appeared on Amazon’s US website. Although the product page for the Pixel 7 was unavailable, the listing page did provide details about the handset, like its price, which will come in at $599, and, more importantly, that it will be made available for purchase starting on October 13. While we know quite a bit about Google’s upcoming handsets, hopefully, there will still be some surprises left to be revealed. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Source: Made by Google (YouTube)