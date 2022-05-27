Google reportedly working on built-in snore and cough detection for Android

Last year, Google rolled out a new update to the Google Fit app that turned the Pixel phones into the mobile heart and respiratory monitors. The features take advantage of your phone’s cameras, microphone, and accelerometer to measure your heart and respiratory rate. Now Google is reportedly working on two new features for Android phones to provide more insight into your sleep quality.

Folks over at 9to5Google have uncovered a string of code within the Google Health Studies app that reveals Google is testing snore and cough detection features for Android. These features are part of the Google Health Sensing team’s ongoing Sleep Audio Collection study.

You must be a Full Time Googler with an Android phone to participate in this study. Environmental conditions required for this study are to have no more than one adult sleeper in the same room who does not work for a competitor company.

Google says the Health Sensinog team is developing advanced sensing capabilities and algorithms to provide Android users a deeper insight into their sleep activity.

Health Sensing team is actively working to bring an advanced suite of sensing capabilities and algorithms to Android devices with the goal of providing users with meaningful insight into their sleep.” This audio collection “supports this mission by providing data necessary to validate, tune, and develop such algorithms.

The “nocturnal cough and snore monitoring” will likely use your phone’s microphone to record snoring and coughing events during your sleep. It’s worth noting that Google’s Nest Hub already offers these capabilities. The device uses Motion Sense (powered by Soli Radar) to track your sleep, measure your breathing, and analyze disturbing sounds like coughing or snoring. Fitbit also offers a similar feature called Snore & Detect Noise on Sense and Versa 3.

It’s unclear whether the snore and cough detection feature will work with a smartwatch (possibly Pixel Watch) or independently. We also don’t know if it will be a Pixel exclusive feature or made available to other Android devices.

Via: 9to5Google

