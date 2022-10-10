Take a deep breath and relax with Google’s latest digital wellbeing experiment

After releasing a new adventure game that introduces players to the ancient civilizations of Mesoamerica last month, Google Arts & Culture is back with another interactive experience. Launched on occasion of World Mental Health Day, In Rhythm with Nature is a digital wellbeing experiment that aims to help you relax with guided breathing exercises.

Inspired by Carl Linneaus’s Flower Clock, In Rhythm with Nature is a collection of animated flower illustrations that guide you through breathing exercises with soothing background music. In a blog post about the experience, Google says that the experience aims to establish a connection between you and nature through a series of breathing exercises timed by the flowers opening and closing.

Johns Hopkins International Arts + Mind Lab, which developed the experience in partnership with Google’s Wellbeing Lab and Google Arts & Culture Lab, claims it can help reduce physiological and psychological signs of stress by utilizing the concepts of Biophilic design.

“Biophilic design considers the restorative benefits of nature and incorporates nature experiences into our environment, both physical and virtual. That’s right — even simulations of nature, such as videos featuring natural landscapes or immersive VR experiences, have been shown to reduce physiologic and psychological signs of stress. These virtual options make nature and its benefits more accessible when you can’t easily enjoy the great outdoors,” the post adds.

The experience includes animated illustrations of thirteen flowers, spread across different times throughout the day from 8 AM to 7 PM. These illustrations change automatically according to your time of the day and offer different breathing exercises. But you can also change the experience manually by clicking on the button in the bottom right corner. In addition to the experience, Google Arts & Culture has released a In Rhythm with Nature playlist on YouTube with 13 videos of one hour meditations based on the experiment. Check it out by following the link above.

