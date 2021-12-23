Google disables Hold for Me and Call Screening for some Pixel 6 phones

Google’s Pixel phones don’t always have the most cutting-edge hardware on the market but they do pack some nifty software tricks that you won’t find on any other Android device. One such nifty feature is “Hold for Me,” which is quite handy when you call a business or customer care support and they put you on hold. In these scenarios, Hold for Me can wait for you and notify you when a human is back on the line ready to talk to you. It was introduced on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G last year and is powered by Google’s Duplex technology. But it looks the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro won’t be able to use the feature for some time.

Google announced on Wednesday that it’s temporarily disabling the Hold For Me and Call Screening features on Pixel 6 devices due to a bug in the recently released update.

“In light of a bug in the December Android update, we are disabling Hold For Me and Call Screening on Pixel 6 devices running on the Android S December QPR release,” said a Googler in a recent post.

The issue only affects devices running the Android Build number SQ1D.211205.016.A4. To identify the build number, go to Settings > About phone > Build Number and check if the build starts with SQ1D.

If you haven’t received the December 2021 security update that started rolling out last week, you should continue to have access to Hold for Me and Call Screening features. Similarly, older Pixel phones aren’t affected as well. Google says our teams are working on resolving the issue and provide an update as soon as a fix is ready.

Originally a US-exclusive feature, Hold for Me was expanded to Canada in September this year.

Do you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6? If so, is Hold for Me and Calling Screening are still working for you? Let us know in the comments below.