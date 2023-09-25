Key Takeaways Google will discontinue the Basic HTML version of Gmail next year, recommending users download the app or use third-party email clients.

The Basic HTML view is designed for slower computers and older browsers, offering a limited version of Gmail without modern features.

Some users, especially those with accessibility needs, are criticizing Google's decision, expressing concerns and unhappiness over the removal of the Basic HTML view.

Google has confirmed it will pull the plug on the Basic HTML version of Gmail next year. In an official support page, the company said that Gmail users will be able to display the website in Basic HTML view until January 2024, but after that, the website will automatically open in the 'Standard' view on supported browsers. Once the Basic HTML version goes away, Google recommends people download the Gmail app for Android, iPhone, or iPad to access the service on a smartphone, or use a third-party email client like Outlook or Apple Mail on their computers.

It's not immediately clear when Google updated its support page to announce the end of the road for Gmail's Basic HTML version, but the company has since confirmed the news to The Register. In a statement to the publication, a company spokesperson said "The Gmail Basic HTML views are previous versions of Gmail that were replaced by their modern successors 10+ years ago and do not include full Gmail feature functionality."

While the Standard view offers the full-fledged Gmail experience with all the latest features and security updates, the Basic HTML view offers a skeletal Gmail service for slower computers and older browsers. The HTML view is also designed for slower internet connections, enabling people with ADSL and dial-up links to quickly access their mail. However, it misses out on many of the key modern Gmail features, such as chat, spell checker, keyboard shortcuts, the ability to add or import contacts, and more.

Despite Google's attempts to dismiss the move as a minor change in its product strategy, it is being squarely criticized by some users, especially those in need of accessibility features. One of them is social media user and technology enthusiast Pratik Patel, who says he is blind and uses Gmail's HTML view out of necessity. In a Mastodon post, he lamented the death of the Basic HTML view, saying "I know many #blind people who use GMail's HTML view. Not only will they be confused but will be unhappy."