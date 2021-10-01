Google Discover tests showing stock alerts at the top of the feed

Google recently started testing a new feature in the Discover feed that showed Islamic prayer timings for some users. The feature appeared as a banner at the top of the feed and prominently highlighted the timings for the next Asr namaz. Google is now testing another helpful feature that shows stock alerts at the top of the Discover feed.

Unlike the Islamic prayer timings banner, the stock alerts appear in a tile at the top of the Discover feed that replaces the old weather tile. As you can see in the following clip from the Google News Telegram channel, the new tile includes several small cards that show the weather, stock alerts, and the latest news. Scrolling to the right on the tile brings up a “+” button, which will help you add more such cards, like alerts for your favorite sports teams, to the tile.

It’s worth noting that you will also be able to customize this new tile to show only one card. If you do so, the card will take up the entire width of the tile, as shown in the image attached below. As you’d expect, the wider card will display additional information. In the case of the weather card, you’ll see the forecast and humidity along with the temperature and city name.

At the moment, we’re not sure when this new tile will roll out to users. It currently isn’t available on any of our devices. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as Google starts rolling it out.

Google Discover is getting a major facelift in Android 12, and the new weather tile could be a part of that redesign. For more information about the upcoming changes, check out our previous coverage.