Google is expected to release the highly anticipated Pixel Tablet sometime this year. In the run-up to the launch, the company is introducing several changes to Android to optimize the OS for the tablet interface and offer users a great experience out of the box. Of late, the company has added a cleaner taskbar interface for tablets. In addition, it's rolling out an updated interface for the Discover feed that makes better use of the extra real estate tablets offer.

According to 9to5Google, the Discover UI on Android tablets is getting a more space-efficient three-column layout with Google app version 14.2.7.26. It replaces the older two-column design and gives users access to up to six cards simultaneously. The updated cards feature smaller cover images and a faint outline, creating a small margin between cards for a cleaner look. The updated Discover UI is also available in portrait orientation. However, it's restricted to a two-column layout in that case.

2 Images

Close

Screenshots via 9to5Google

In addition to the new three-column layout, Google is expected to introduce further changes to Discover to offer a more personalized experience on the Pixel Tablet. 9to5Google has previously reported that the Discover feed on the Pixel Tablet will be divided into two distinct sections, according to changes spotted in Android 13 QPR2 beta releases.

Screenshot via 9to5Google

The first "From your apps" section will show users movie and TV recommendations from Google TV and other apps, giving them quick access to content. The "From around the web" section will appear underneath the new "From your apps" section and feature a three-column layout showing news articles and YouTube videos.

Google is also working on an updated lockscreen UI for the Pixel Tablet, a wider 6x5 grid for the home screen with some layout changes, an improved Google Assistant sheet, a revamped notification shade, and a few multitasking improvements. However, these changes are not live in the latest Android 13 QPR2 beta release. Google could enable them in time for the stable Android 13 QPR2 rollout, but we can't be sure of that at the moment.

What do you think of the updated Google Discover UI? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: 9to5Google