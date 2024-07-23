Key Takeaways Google has given up on removing third-party cookies due to feedback, effort needed for new models, and timing concerns.

Privacy Sandbox APIs may improve in performance over time, as Google continues to invest in the technology.

Google plans to empower Chrome users to make choices about tracking.

Back in 2020, Google announced plans to ditch third-party cookies in Chrome in order to better preserve the privacy and browsing habits of its customers. Since the past four years or so, the company has been testing ways to eliminate this technology with numerous initiatives under its Privacy Sandbox umbrella, including trust tokens, Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), Topics API, and more. In fact, earlier this year, Google announced that it has already begun to disable third-party cookies for 1% of all Chrome users through the Tracking Protection trial. Fast-forward a few months, and it turns out that the tech giant has decided to scrap these plans altogether.

Why has Google given up on getting rid of third-party cookies?

In a blog post, Google has explained that based on the feedback it has received from multiple stakeholders - including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), publishers, advertisers, and more -, there is a lot of effort that needs to be invested by everyone involved in order to shift to a new operational model which preserves online privacy in an ad-supported internet ecosystem.

While extensive testing of the Privacy Sandbox APIs has indicated that privacy-preserving mechanisms can be put into place, now is not the right time for such a radical shift. Google hopes that the performance of these APIs will increase over the next few years and industry adoption will improve as well.

What's the future of the Privacy Sandbox?

Although Google is abandoning plans to push Privacy Sandbox APIs to consumers for now, the company will continue investing in the technology to improve it further. In the meantime, it will also implement a new way to "elevate" user choice through a revamped Chrome experience that empowers consumers to make choices about how their online activities are being tracked. This will be a key initiative moving forward, keeping in mind that the firm was fined €150 million in 2022 for not having a proper choice screen for consenting to cookies. We'll likely find out more in the coming weeks.