Google Docs makes it easier to add emoji to your web document

Back in April, Google introduced emoji reactions to Google Docs on the web. In order to use an emoji in Google Docs, web users had to highlight a word or phrase, then choose the emoji button from a pop-up bubble that would appear on right-hand side of the document. While it certainly brought access to emoji, it wasn’t the most convenient way of getting your point across using them. Thankfully, Google has made some changes, making it much easier to insert emoji into a document.

Now, Google Doc users will only have to type “@” followed by the name of the emoji in order to insert into a document. By typing the “@” symbol, followed by the object, Google Docs will provide a list of emoji that fit that criteria. While it doesn’t look active at this moment, Google has also shared that you can also type “:” in order to search for emoji. Those that are seasoned users of Google Docs on the web will know that typing in the “@” symbol will also being up other options as well.

Currently, using the “@” command, users can make use of the platform’s Building Blocks feature. The feature gives quick access to tools like being able to draft an email in Google Docs and sending it to Gmail. Google Docs can also pull events from your email and import them directly into a document, making it easy to create notes or event action items. There are also options for creating product roadmaps, a review tracker, and more. Naturally, all of this is occurring within Google Docs so collaboration is easy and seamless, and invitations to a project can be done with a click of a button. Users will also have access to lists, media, tables, page components, and more. Google makes the “@” command more powerful, mixing old with new.

If you haven’t tried it yet, be sure to head into Google Docs on the web to give it a try. The blog does state that it is a gradual rollout, so there is the chance that the quick access menu for emoji isn’t activated just yet. But if not, check back in a couple weeks and it should be there. The service is available to all personal, business, Workspace, and legacy G Suite users.

Source: Google Blog