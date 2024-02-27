Key Takeaways Google Docs now allows markups for users to leave notes and comments using a finger or stylus.

The markups feature is limited to Android devices only for now, while iOS and desktop devices can only view and hide markups.

Google Workspace domains on Scheduled Release track will start getting markups on March 11, but most will get it starting today.

Google is rolling out a new feature for Docs, allowing users to mark up documents in order to leave notes and comments on documents. The goal is to make it easier to leave feedback for your colleagues when you're working on something collaboratively using a more intuitive input method than just typing on a keyboard.

Essentially, markups work kind of like comments typically do on Google Docs or Microsoft Word. However, instead of writing with the keyboard, you can use your finger or a stylus to draw your notes directly on the document, giving direct feedback on specific parts. You can easily hide markups when viewing a document to view the original document, so it doesn't ruin the formatting in any way. Markups can be done using a pen with different size and color options, or you can use the highlighter tool. You can also erase markups and "insert suggested markups", which presumably means Google Docs can detect common errors and make it easier for users to leave feedback on them.

Related How to use Google Docs offline As Google Docs becomes more popular, it's a good idea to enable offline mode before you actually need it

You can only add markups on Android

Other platforms are more limited for now

As cool as that all is, it seems like you'll only be able to do it on Android devices. According to Google, that's the only platform that supports adding markups for now. Both iOS and desktop devices are limited to viewing markups that were previously added, with the option to hide them or delete certain markups altogether.

Hopefully, the ability to add notes in this new way will become available on other platforms, since both are also capable of touch input just as well as Android is. It's certainly a strange feature to limit to one platform, especially if Chromebooks are also affected by this limitation.

The ability to add markups to documents is rolling out now for most users, though Google Workspace domains on the Scheduled Release track will be waiting until March 11 for the rollout to begin. If you're a non-business user, the feature should be rolling out to you today, too.

Recently, Google also announced that you can now use its Gemini LLM to help you write documents in Docs. However, unlike markups, that capability requires a Google One subscription.