In the wake of last week's Google IO announcements, Google is now rolling out updates to Google Docs, empowering users with enhanced document creation and management capabilities. Among the notable additions are two game-changing features: custom building blocks and expandability. These new functionalities are designed to streamline workflows, boost productivity, and improve document organization. With custom building blocks and expandability, users can unlock new levels of efficiency and flexibility in their document editing experience.

In a blog post, Google detailed how custom-building blocks enable users to save and reuse blocks of text, tables, and chips as reusable components. With this functionality, users can create templates for project kickoffs, product launches, or commonly used snippets of code or text within their organizations.

Rather than spending time modifying existing building blocks or searching for frequently used templates, users can save their snippets or entire documents as custom building blocks. This addition makes inserting saved content into other documents easy and fast.

To create a custom building block, users simply select the desired content within a document, right-click, and choose "Save as custom building block." They can then name the block and save it for future use. All custom building blocks are stored as separate documents in a dedicated folder called "Custom Building Blocks (auto-generated)" in their Google Drive. Users have the flexibility to reorganize, edit, or delete these documents as needed.

In the second blog post, Google lays out the expandability feature in Google Docs, allowing users to minimize and expand sections within their documents. This function improves content consumption by enabling users to hide portions of larger documents for better focus.

It's important to note that any expand or collapse changes made by users with view and comment access will not be saved once the document is closed.

These new features are designed to work seamlessly with the best laptops and phones, ensuring flexible document work regardless of your preferred device. The gradual rollout of these features started on May 16 for Rapid Release domains and is scheduled to begin on May 30 for Scheduled Release domains.

The new custom building blocks feature is available to customers with Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus plans, and Nonprofits.

However, it is not accessible for users of Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business accounts. Additionally, personal Google Accounts do not have access to this feature.

Regarding the expand and collapse content functionality, it is available to all Google Workspace customers, including legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Users with personal Google Accounts can also take advantage of this feature.