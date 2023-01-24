It looks like things are going to get hot and heavy for Google, as the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), along with eight states, have now filed a lawsuit, alleging the company of "monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products." The filing states that Google utilizes multiple different advertising technologies that websites rely and have become dependent on over the years, and this puts its competitors at a major disadvantage. The lawsuit aims to restore competition in the digital advertising space.

The statement from the DOJ discusses how over the past 15 years, Google has engaged in "anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct" that forced both publishers and advertisers to utilize its products. It also states that at the same time this behavior also eliminated competitors in the ads business. Furthermore, the DOJ is alleging that this allowed the company to thrive, and it was able to become the dominant company that it is today. The DOJ sees this as "unlawful" and pledges to "vigorously enforce our antitrust laws to protect consumers, safeguard competition, and ensure economic fairness and opportunity for all."

Google has faced previous lawsuits in the past regarding its business practices and even currently, the DOJ has an ongoing federal antitrust case against the company, with a lawsuit that was filed back in 2020. Although the lawsuit is unrelated to the one it filed today, it raises similar complaints against Google, but for its search engine business. The suit alleges that it unfairly hindered competition in the search engine business, allowing to dominate the space. This litigation is set to go to trial in September 2023.

Although the new lawsuit is red-hot, it will most likely take years for it to go to trial, and who knows, maybe by then, Google will be hit with another lawsuit from the DOJ.

Source: The United States Department of Justice