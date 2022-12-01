Today's Google Doodle honors Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, the inventor of the video game cartridge, with a fun experience that lets you play and create old-school video games. The Doodle includes five games you can play right away on the search engine's homepage, and it even features an editor to help you easily design your own game and share it with friends.

Developed in partnership with three artists and game designers, Davionne Gooden, Lauren Brown, and Momo Pixel, the Doodle starts by introducing players to Jerry Lawson through a short experience that also serves to introduce you to the basic controls and editing features. Once you complete the tutorial, you're taken to one of the five mini-games created by the artists and game designers.

You can play these games as is or edit them to your liking by clicking on the pencil icon in the top-left corner. Once you're done fiddling around, you can share your creation with friends using the share button. If you'd like to create something from scratch, you can head back to the Doodle's home screen and click on the empty cartridge labeled with a plus sign.

2 Images

Close

The editor gives you access to various customizations, including different player models, building blocks, checkpoints and rewards, enemies, styles, and more. You can create a variety of games with the editor and share them using the share button in the top-right corner of the editor. Once you're done, your creations will be available on the Doodle's home screen and to everyone with access to the shared link.

2 Images

Close

We highly recommend checking it out, as it's easily among the best Doodles we've seen so far, and the related Google Arts & Culture blog post to learn more about Jerry Lawson. If you're thinking of creating your own mini-game, make sure to drop the link in the comments. We'd love to check it out.