Google will replace Drive File Stream and Backup and Sync with Google Drive for desktop later this year

Google Drive will soon get a unified solution to help you access your files and keep them in sync on your desktop. The service currently offers two solutions — Drive File Stream, for enterprise users, and Backup and Sync, for consumers. But in the coming months, Google plans to unify these solutions to simplify things for both admins and end-users.

Google highlighted the upcoming changes in a recent post on the Workspace Updates blog. In the post, the company explains how it plans to offer the best and most used features from both Drive File Stream and Backup and Sync with the unified solution. Google claims that the unified solution will offer a powerful sync client for all Google Drive users and make it easier for admins and IT teams to manage deployments. The unified solution will also reduce user confusion around which app to use and it will also deliver better performance for end-users.

As part of this move, Google has renamed Drive File Stream to Google Drive for desktop with the latest version (v.45). However, the solution’s functionality remains unchanged and users won’t have to take any additional actions to continue using the client. Backup and Sync users, on the other hand, will have to migrate to Google Drive for desktop later this year. Until the new unified client rolls out, Google is working to incorporate features from Backup and Sync into the new Google Drive for desktop solution.

Once the unified solution is ready for primetime, the company will give Google Workspace admins and end-users a 3-month notice to transition to Drive for desktop. If you’re interested in learning more about the new Google Drive for desktop solution, you can head over to this link. For more information on which feature will be transitioned to Drive for desktop, click here. If you’d like to give the new Google Drive for desktop client a shot before it rolls out later this year, you can sign up for the beta by following this link. The beta release is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers who currently have users with the Backup and Sync deployed.