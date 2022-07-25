Google details new Drive, Docs, Sheets, Sildes, and Keep optimizations for Android tablets

Google has slowly been updating its apps to offer a better experience on Android tablets and other large-screen devices. Since the Android 12L debut, the company has updated several apps in its portfolio with new features and optimizations to make better use of the extra screen real estate. Now, it has detailed some upcoming changes for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Keep, which will improve usability on Android tablets and other large-screen devices.

In a recent blog post, Google highlighted all of the large-screen optimizations that will roll out to Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Keep in the coming weeks. The first, and most important, change coming to Google’s Workspace apps is drag and drop support. The feature will let users easily drag text and images from apps like Chrome or Sheets and drop it into an existing document or spreadsheet.

The new drag and drop functionality will also let users quickly upload files to Google Drive and add a link to Drive files in Google Keep. Furthermore, the functionality will also let users insert images saved in Keep notes or Google Photos into other apps.

Along with the drag and drop functionality, Google will also bring a new side-by-side layout for Google Drive. The new layout will let users open two Drive windows side-by-side. To use this feature, users will have to select the three-dot menu on any Drive file and tap on the new “Open in new window” option.

Lastly, Google is also bringing keyboard shortcut support to Drive, Docs, and Slides. Thanks to this, users will be able to perform functions like select, cut, copy, paste, undo, and redo using familiar keyboard shortcuts. Note that Google had already released cut, copy, and paste keyboard shortcut support to Google Drive in May this year.

All the aforementioned changes will roll out to Google Workspace and personal Google account users over the next few weeks. Unfortunately, Google has not shared a definite timeline for the rollout.