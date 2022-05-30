Google Drive finally adds support for common keyboard shortcuts

Google Drive on the web is finally getting support for common keyboard shortcuts, including copy, paste, and cut. Up until now, users had to do things manually by right-clicking on a file and then selecting the appropriate action from the context menu. But that’s finally changing.

In a recent blog post, Google announced that users can now copy, paste, and cut files in Google Drive using familiar keyboard shortcuts: Ctrl + C (or ⌘ + C on Mac), Ctrl + X, and Ctrl + V. These shortcuts make it easier to quickly move multiple files in Drive and across tabs.

“You can now use familiar keyboard shortcuts Ctrl + C (or ⌘ + C on Mac), Ctrl + X, and Ctrl + V to copy, cut and paste Google Drive files in your Chrome browser. This saves you time by allowing you to copy one or more files and move them to new locations in Drive, and across multiple tabs, with fewer clicks,” reads Google’s official announcement.

Google notes that when you copy a file, a link to the files and the title will also be captured to make it easier to paste them into an email.

To avoid creating duplicate files, you can also use Ctrl + C, Ctrl + Shift + V to create a shortcut. And to open a file or folder in a new tab, use Ctrl + Enter. This way, you can view multiple files at once or more easily organize files between two different folders. If you’re a Mac user, use ⌘ instead of Ctrl.

The new keyboard shortcuts in Google Drive are now available to all Google Workspace users and users with personal Google accounts. For now, Google Chrome is the only supported browser, but hopefully, Google will expand support to other browsers in the future. To try them out, head to drive.google.com.

Earlier in February, Google Drive gained Gmail-like search chips, making it easier to find relevant files faster without having to do multiple searches.

Source: Google Workspace blog