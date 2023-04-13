When it comes to cloud storage, there are plenty of free and paid options out there. But if you're on Android or are heavily invested in Google's ecosystem of products, then Google Drive's going to be a convenient option. While the platform is pretty straightforward when it comes to uploading or downloading files, there have been a few areas of the platform that have been lacking for quite some time. Last month, Drive introduced search chips, making it easier to locate items and organize by file type. Today, the company is introducing its new location picker, making it easier than ever to move files around.

For now, the new location picker is going to be for its web interface. Google is also adding a quick access menu to give users easy access to storage locations on the platform. Currently, when trying to move files in Google Drive, you'll get a tiny box that pulls up all the files and folders in your Drive. While you can navigate and move files around, there really isn't any indication of where you are. That's where the new introduction of file paths is so important. With file paths, you'll get a visual indicator, showing where you're moving files to, and how deep inside a folder you are. And just like before, you'll still have the option to create folders whenever needed.

Source: Google

There's also going to be a new quick access area that will house tabs for 'Suggested', 'Starred', and an 'All locations.' As you can imagine, these tabs will provide new and easy ways to move files, with Google offering up some suggested locations or users moving files to Starred folders. Naturally, you don't have to use any of these options, but if you're someone that frequently moves files around on the platform, these new additions could be very handy. In addition to all the changes above, Google will now offer messaging when files can't be moved, making it clearer to users why they are experiencing certain behaviors with the platform.

The new file picker update is now rolling out to Rapid Release Domains and could take up to 15 days for a full rollout. For those on Scheduled Release Domains, Google states that the new changes will begin rolling out in a couple of weeks time, starting on April 26. The update will be available for all Google Drive users.

Source: Google Workspace Updates