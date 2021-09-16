Google Drive’s Material You update also brings a new X-shaped widget

We’re expecting to see Android 12 released soon, as Google will likely be releasing the first stable builds of Android 12 for Pixel smartphones in just a few weeks. Before that update rolls out, product teams across Google are working to update their apps in accordance with Material You, the latest evolution of Google’s Material design language. Key apps in the Google Workspace productivity suite including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive received updates to bring Material You support. As it turns out, Google Drive’s new Material You update also brings a new X-shaped widget.

The Material You update to Google Drive adds a number of widgets, called “Drive quick actions” (via 9to5Google). You can search, take a picture for OCR, upload, or create a new document from the largest widget. The largest widget is shown in an X shape, where buttons are placed in each corner around a rounded square. In the rounded square is a Google Drive icon, which you can tap to launch the app directly.

Image credits: GooglePixels on Telegram

Google Drive’s Material You redesign is rather simplistic, with a raised navigation bar at the bottom, more rounded UI elements, and Material You’s Dynamic colors support. Dynamic colors make use of monet, a new theme engine introduced in Android 12 — currently available on Pixel phones — to extract colors from your wallpaper and generate a rich palette of pastel colors. Apps can then apply these colors to their UIs in various ways, which is what apps that incorporate Material You typically do. Dynamic color support is one of the most exciting things to come from Material You, as it makes each app’s design feel more personal. It also maintains consistency across apps and makes your smartphone experience feel more cohesive.

Material You for Google Drive is rolling out as a part of version 2.21.330.x, though version 2.21.357.x is required to get all four widget sizes and variants. You can download the Google Drive app below.