Google Drive has received a new update that brings search chips to the platform. Search chips will make it easier to find the files users are looking for by allowing filtering by file type. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace and G Suite customers. The feature will also arrive to those using personal Google accounts. For now, the rollout is limited to those on Rapid Release domains, with a wider rollout planned for Scheduled Release domains in the second quarter of 2023.

As far as the search chips go, users will gain access to plenty of options, being able to filter for documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and even forms. Furthermore, users will also be able to filter files by media type, with categories for images, videos, audio and others. This change should be highly beneficial to all users, no matter how many or how little files you have on Google Drive. Being able to filter files by types should be a real game changer, making the platform more powerful and versatile.

Currently, there aren't really many options when it comes to organizing files on Google Drive. You can sort by name, owner, last modified, and file size. As you can imagine, this just isn't enough, and leaves quite a bit on the table when it comes to features available on the platform. With these new changes, it should make files much easier to locate. As mentioned earlier, this change is rolling out starting today but will only be available to those on Rapid Release domains.

Admins have the ability to select which release tracks the organization is on, so if you want to see these options or any future updates immediately, you'll have to head into the Account Settings, then find the Release preferences section, and navigate to New features. This area is where admins will be able to select whether an organization is in the Rapid or Scheduled release track.

Source: Google

Via: 9to5Google