If you're an Android tablet user, chances are, you've probably noticed that even if you have the best Android tablet on the market, or something that's quite a bit cheaper, the experience isn't all that great. While things tend to work, most apps are just not optimized for larger display devices. This isn't so much a problem if you're just using the tablet for entertainment consumption, but can become quite a pain if you're trying to be productive. Although Google Drive has received several updates in the past, its latest update brings much needed optimizations to the visuals and interface, bringing an overall better user experience.

Google delivered this news through its Google Workspace blog, sharing that the new optimizations for Google Drive will be rolling out to organizations that are on the Rapid Release track. Those that are not on this track will receive the update a little bit later, with it being planned for rollout on April 3. By default, most organization should be set on the Scheduled Release track, which means, most organizations should receive the update next month.

As for what the update brings, well, you're going to get new optimizations for tablets, which include a navigation bar that has been moved to the side, making it easier to scroll through the app, particularly folders and files. Furthermore, the company stated that "visual components" have been optimized for larger screen, with one such part being the file details for a selected file. While these aren't the most exciting updates, they are quite functional, and optimizing small things like these can make the app that much better and easier to use. Of course, if you want to try out the app, you're always free to do so, just note that the visual update is for Google Workspace accounts.

Source: Google Workspace Updates

Via: 9to5Google