While the writing has been on the wall for some time, Google made things official today by letting users know that it would be discontinuing support for its Nest Secure, Dropcam, Works with Nest products. While they'll continue working for now, Nest Secure and Dropcam will stop receiving support next year. Users relying on Works with Nest can expect support to end towards the end of this year. As you can imagine, most of this isn't great news, but Google understands this and does have some solutions for its current owners of these products.

Google is discontinuing its Nest Secure system, which has provided users with a complete security solution for many years. While the product will continue to work for now, the company stated that it's officially discontinuing support on April 8, 2024. Unfortunately, after this date, the product will no longer show up in the Nest app. However, Google is trying to soften the blow by offering Nest Secure users a free upgrade to a Self Setup System from ADT. Now, this is pretty good offer, but if you're not looking to replace your Nest Secure, the company is also offering the option of a $200 credit for the Google Store.

Dropcam will also become another casualty, with Google also ending support for the product on April 8, 2024. Much like the Nest Secure, the Dropcam will no longer function after the aforementioned date, and you won't be able to check its status from the Nest app. Google is also trying to rectify this issue by offering current Nest Aware users a free Nest Cam. Those that are not subscribers, will receive a 50 percent discount on a Nest Cam instead. Google does state that Dropcam users should back up their video history prior to the shut-down date.

The end of Works with Nest shouldn't come as a complete surprise, as the company already announced its decision to wind down the service back in 2019. As a bit of a silver lining, Google is making a script editor available so users that are interested can create their own automations. The service will officially cease to work on September 29, 2023. As for those special offers, Google states that it will be reaching out to those eligible in the near future.

For the most part, these products had a good run, especially considering Google's reputation for shutting down projects and products. If you're still unclear about what's going on and own or use any of the aforementioned products or services, Google does have a help line setup to answer all your questions.

Source: Google Nest Community