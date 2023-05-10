This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Google is focusing heavily on AI at its I/O developer event this year, and with the trend of large language models becoming more widespread, the company is expanding the suite of AI tools in Google Workspace. Using these language models, Google is enabling new features on Docs, Sheets, and Slides, starting with the ability to ask these apps to create new content from scratch.

For example, in Docs, you can ask the AI assistant to write up a job description for a senior textile designer role. This will return a summary of the position, requirements, and qualifications required for potential applicants, all in a clean and organized format. You can then enter this text into the document and make the edits necessary to match the specific requirements you're looking for.