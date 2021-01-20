Google Duo’s auto-framing feature is available on Samsung’s Galaxy S21

Toward the end of last year, we reported that Google Duo’s auto-framing feature was on its way to Samsung Galaxy devices. Following the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, the official Twitter account for Android has confirmed the feature will indeed be available when the new devices become available later this month.

“Take your video chats up a notch with Auto-framing on Google Duo, so you can look your best when catching up with the people that matter most,” the Android account said.

Take your video chats up a notch with Auto-framing on Google Duo, so you can look your best when catching up with the people that matter most. Available on the new #GalaxyS21. pic.twitter.com/uGJK9rqCyv — Android (@Android) January 19, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar, Google Duo’s auto-framing feature automatically keeps users front and center during video calls, so you chat hands-free and do other things while talking to friends and family. It’s almost like having your own personal cameraman. The feature was previously exclusive to Pixel devices before it rolled out to Galaxy phones last year.

Interestingly, Google Duo’s support page still says that auto-framing is exclusive to the Pixel 4, even though that hasn’t been true for months. Google features often make their way to Samsung devices, so it’s no surprise to see the feature coming to the Galaxy S21 series. At this point, it would be nice to see Google make the feature available on all new Android devices.

The Galaxy S21 series was introduced last week and is set to become available on January 29. There’s already a lot to like about the new devices, including features like WiFi 6E in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but having added perks like Google Duo’s auto-framing feature makes the deal even better. It makes for a more enjoyable, polished experience.

With lockdown restrictions still in place due to COVID-19, services like Google Duo are more important than ever for staying in touch. If the service’s auto-framing feature is important to you, then the Galaxy S21 is definitely worth considering.