Google brings Google Duo Live Sharing and YouTube previews in Messages to the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung just lifted the covers off six new flagship devices, including three Galaxy S22 series smartphones and three Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. The new devices feature top-of-the-line hardware, including the latest chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung, impressive high refresh rate displays, faster charging capabilities, and more. In addition, Samsung announced that these devices will ship with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, which will include a bunch of new software features as well. On top of that, Samsung also announced that it will now offer up to four Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for all the new devices and a few older flagships. But that’s not all.

Google has announced that the new Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series will launch with a couple of exclusive Google Duo features as well. These include Live sharing support for various apps, YouTube previews in Google Messages, and built-in Voice Access support.

As the blog post states, the Google Duo Live Sharing feature will let users video call friends or family using their Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Tab S8 series device and brainstorm ideas using Jamboard, share notes or media using Samsung Notes and the Gallery app, watch videos together on YouTube or look up a location on Google Maps. These Google Duo features will remain exclusive to Samsung’s latest devices.

The YouTube preview feature will generate video previews when you share a YouTube video link in the Messages app. The interactive previews will let you see the title and thumbnail of the video in the chat window itself, and you’ll also be able to play the video by tapping on it. This feature will initially roll out to the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series, but it should reach other devices in the coming weeks as well.

Lastly, the Voice Access feature will help people with disabilities navigate and control their devices without needing to use their hands. The feature will be available on the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices by default, and users will be able to perform actions using Voice Access prompts without requiring any additional app. Users will have the option to enable Voice Access to start whenever they use the device or manually enable it each time by saying, “Hey Google, Voice Access.”

It’s interesting to see Google and Samsung collaborate on such exclusive features. For one, Google has a direct conflict of interest as it has its own hardware in the form of the Pixel 6 series, which also launched with a few exclusive features. Sidestepping its own devices and granting such features to Samsung’s top-tier flagships is definitely interesting.