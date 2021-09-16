Google Duo is the latest app from Google to get a Material You makeover

Android 12 is just around the corner, and Google will soon be releasing the first stable builds of Android 12 for Pixel smartphones. Before that update rolls out, product teams across Google are working to update their apps in accordance with Material You, the latest evolution of Google’s Material design language. Recently, we saw a ton of Google Workspace productivity suite apps including Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and more get updates to support Material You. After that, Google Keep was announced separately to be getting the update too. Now, the company’s video calling app, Google Duo, is the latest to get the Material You makeover.

This update is rolling out as a part of version 149.0.395831535 of Google Duo. With the update, you’ll see a floating action button to make a call, the use of Google Sans text for better readability, and dynamic colors support. The floating action bar came as a part of a separate redesign to Google Duo in July of this year. The option to create new groups has been moved under the “New Call” button — as previously, it had a dedicated button on the home screen. Similarly, existing groups and contacts are now discoverable from the search bar and the new calling button.

Dynamic colors make use of monet, a new theme engine introduced in Android 12 — currently available on Pixel phones — to extract colors from your wallpaper and generate a rich palette of pastel colors. Apps can then apply these colors to their UIs in various ways, which is what apps that incorporate Material You typically do. Dynamic color support is one of the most exciting things to come from Material You, as it makes each app’s design feel more personal. It also maintains consistency across apps and makes your smartphone experience feel more cohesive.

To try it out, make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of the Google Duo app. You can download or update Google Duo from the Google Play Store below.