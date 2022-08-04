The Google Duo-Google Meet merger is finally underway

Google has been working on merging Google Duo with Google Meet for the last few months. The company confirmed its plans for the merger in June this year, after which it rolled out an update for Google Duo that introduced meeting capabilities to the video calling app. Now, Google is rolling out yet another update for the Duo app on Android and iOS that finally kicks off the merger.

According to Google, the latest Duo update for Android and iOS has started rolling out in a phased manner. It replaces the app icon and logo from Duo to Meet across both platforms. In addition, the update introduces a new home screen notification explaining that “Duo has been upgraded to Meet” as Google’s one-stop solution for video calling and meetings. Furthermore, Google has updated the Duo branding on the web version, and it now shows the Meet icon and app name.

Google plans to complete the merger by September, after which the updated Google Meet app (formerly Duo) with video calling and meeting capabilities will become widely available on Android and iOS. Over the next few months, the company will also redirect duo.google.com to meet.google.com/calling. The legacy Google Meet app will remain available throughout the process and users will be able to utilize it for meetings. However, it won’t receive Duo’s video calling capabilities and Google will likely phase it out following the merger.

As mentioned earlier, the latest Google Duo update with the Meet rebranding is rolling out to users in a phased manner. This means that it will only be available to a small number of users initially, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming months.

What do you think of the Google Meet-Duo merger? Is Google making the right decision by offering all of the features from Meet and Duo in one single app? Let us know in the comments section below.