Google Duo will soon merge with Google Meet

Google has a long and tumultuous history with its messaging apps, and while the company sometimes makes steps in the right direction, things can get confusing — fast. One of the steps that the company is taking to help minimize the number of applications it has for contacting others is to merge Google Meet into the Google Duo app.

For people who have been paying attention to the workings of Google, it was fairly easy to see this coming. The company recently began implementing Meet features into Duo, and it has also been a publicly stated fact from Google As well, in August 2020, Google’s Javier Soltero (who leads Google Workspace) said in an interview that Google Duo and Google Meet should not co-exist.

As Google states in its announcement, all of Google Meet’s features will be introduced to the Duo app. This means you’ll be able to schedule meetings with people, and all of Duo’s features that were unique to it are here to stay too. Furthermore, the Duo app will then later be renamed Google Meet. The best of both services will be in the same app, and Google will be able to benefit from the already-existing userbase as the Duo app is pre-installed as a part of Google services on all certified Android smartphones.

This is a pretty big change for the app, though will hopefully streamline the end result for users who just want to video chat their friends and host meetings. Google Meet was made available to everyone in 2020 and was a viable competitor to the likes of Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Features previously available in Meet that will now be available in Duo include:

Customize virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings

Schedule meetings so everyone can join at a time that’s convenient for them

Use in-meeting chat for deeper engagement

Live share content to enable interaction with all participants on the call

Get real-time closed captions to better support accessibility and boost participation

Increase size of video calls from a current limit of 32 to 100 participants

Integrate with other tools, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, Messages, and more

You can download Google Duo below.

Source: Google Cloud Blog