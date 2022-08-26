Google Duo icon returns to app drawers, but it still opens Google Meet

Earlier this month, Google started rolling out an update for Google Duo, which set the long-overdue Duo-Meet merger into motion. The update changed the Duo app name and icon to that of Google Meet and introduced all of the latter’s features to the app. In addition, Google updated the Duo branding on the web version and started showing Meet branding and icon. However, with the latest Google Meet (previously Duo) update, the Google Duo app icon is making a comeback to users’ app drawers.

Although Google Duo’s return may seem like an error on Google’s part, the company says (via 9to5Google) that it has intentionally brought back the Duo icon with the latest update. The idea behind this move is to help users that search for “Duo” in the app drawer to easily launch the now unified application. This will likely make it easier for users to get accustomed to the change.

Following the latest Google Meet update, users should now see both the Google Duo and the Google Meet app icons in their app drawers. But, while they sport different app icons and names, they will open the same app — Google Meet. If you uninstall either, both icons will disappear from your app drawer.

So… Did @madebygoogle Meet update re-add Duo back to anyone else’s phone today? Can’t uninstall one without losing both. @9to5Google @AndroidPolice pic.twitter.com/lJ5fkaSSFh — Danny Stuckey (@seven58o) August 25, 2022

Google plans to complete the Duo-Meet merger by September, after which the updated Google Meet app (formerly Duo) with both video calling and meeting capabilities will become widely available on Android and iOS. Google will likely remove the Duo app icon for good after that. The legacy Google Meet app will remain available to users for meetings only, but Google might phase it out following the merger.

