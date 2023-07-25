Android 14 "Upside Down Cake" is well on the way, with some devices already eligible for beta rollouts. As newer versions of the operating system become available, older ones continue losing market share until Google eventually drops support for them altogether. This has happened to Android 4.4 KitKat, which is now officially losing support.

In a very brief announcement on its blog, Google has announced that Play Services will not be supporting Android KitKat beyond version 23.30.99. The justification for this is understandably the market share, with the company noting that less than 1% of its customers are on KitKat, and it isn't worthwhile to support such a minuscule userbase. As such, API levels 19 and 20, catering to Android KitKat, will lose support from August 2023.

Android KitKat was announced back in 2013, which means that Google kept supporting it just shy of a decade. It packed tons of new capabilities including wireless printing, faster multitasking, enhanced NFC support, new sensors with improved connectivity, and more. The operating system saw its last release in July 2014.

This marks the first time since 2021 that Google has dropped support for a major release of Android. A couple of years ago, Android 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3 Jelly Bean went through the same phase with the company providing similar reasoning such as the dwindling market share for the operating system. One can assume that next on the chopping is inevitably Android 5 Lollipop.

For those unaware, Google Play Services power the infrastructure behind the Google Play Store and the APIs that interface with Android. They are also leveraged to roll out new features to older devices. As such, losing support for Google Play Services is pretty much the final nail in the coffin of any ancient Android release as developers typically stop building versions of apps targeting lower API levels once Google drops support for them too.