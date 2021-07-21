Google extends Pixel 4 XL warranty by 1 year for power and charging issues

Google has extended the Pixel 4 XL’s warranty by a year, but only for users facing power and charging issues. The extended warranty is only valid on Pixel 4 XL purchases made in select markets, including the US, Canada, Singapore, and more.

According to a tipster from uBreakiFix (via Android Police), the power and charging issues on the Pixel 4 XL are quite widespread, and Google has had this extended warranty policy in place for a while. Google’s support document lists quite a few issues covered by the warranty extension, including:

Not able to turn on the phone

The phone restarts or shuts down randomly without a manual restart or shutdown

Charging with an adapter

Wireless charging

The phone’s battery draining significantly faster than earlier in its use

If you’re facing any of the issues mentioned above on your Pixel 4 XL, you can head over to a nearby uBreakiFix location or contact Google’s remote support to get it resolved. Do note that the extended warranty is only valid in the US, Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan. In case you purchased your unit from Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, or the UK, it isn’t covered by the extended warranty.

If you’re wondering why the warranty extension is applicable to select markets, Google explains that it’s only extending warranties related to these power problems in markets where users typically only get a single year of warranty support. Since users in the other markets get an additional year of warranty support from the get-go, they’re not eligible for the extension.

For additional details about the extended warranty, you can check out Google’s support page by following this link.