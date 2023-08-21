Key Takeaways Google's FCC filing hints at the release of a new Fitbit product, but details are scarce. It may be a lower-end device without mobile payment support.

Speculation suggests that the new Fitbit product could be an update to the Luxe or Ace devices, both of which are overdue for a refresh.

The FCC filing could also be related to a completely new product, such as a smart scale.

A new FCC filing from Google could indicate that a new Fitbit product is on the way. While this is exciting news since the company does make some of the best fitness trackers, there isn't much that's revealed at this point, but from the data that's available, it looks like it could end up being a lower-end device since it does not look to offer support for mobile payments.

The folks at 9to5Google uncovered a new FCC listing from Google, which could arrive as a new Fitbit fitness tracker in the near future. While the news outlet wasn't quite sure what could be coming down the pipeline, it did take some guesses with the available information, narrowing it down to an update for either the Luxe or Ace devices.

Both of these devices aren't anything to really get excited about, the Luxe is a mid-range fitness tracker, while the Ace is a fitness activity band aimed at children. Both of these devices haven't been refreshed in quite some time, so it wouldn't be odd to see a new version of either device pop up. All in all, there really isn't any more information beyond what is listed in the FCC listing.

The source also states that there is also the possibility that this might be for something completely new, like a smart scale. But if you want to pour through the data yourself, you can always head to the website and do a product search for “G3MP5” to see all the relevant data. While new products are always great, Google has also made investments when it comes to software.

The company recently shared news of revamped user experience with the Fitbit app that's more simplified, putting key metrics front and center. While it's currently in beta, those interested can sign up to test the new changes by signing up for future beta releases. As for other Google products that are slated to arrive this year, a Pixel Watch successor is expected to make an appearance, along with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

While an official release date hasn't been revealed, there's a good chance that we will see these devices come to retail in the next couple of months. So if you're a fan of Google products, there's going to be a lot coming, and we may even get to see a new Fitbit product soon.