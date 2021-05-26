Google Feed now supports Android 12’s wallpaper-based theming system

Android 12’s new wallpaper-based theming system automatically changes the background and accent color of various UI elements across the system. To do so, it picks a dominant color from the current wallpaper and applies it uniformly across elements like the lockscreen, quick settings, notification panel, and even the newly-added adaptive widgets. Earlier this month, we saw evidence suggesting that the theming system might change the Google Assistant background color as well. Although Google Assistant support in the theming system is yet to roll out to early adopters, the latest Google App brings theming support for the Google Feed.

Google App 12.20.6.23 just started rolling out on the Play Store, and Twitter user @panduu221 has spotted that it adds support for the new wallpaper-based theming system. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the theming system automatically changes the background color of the Google Feed based on the color picked from the current wallpaper. However, it doesn’t apply to the Google Discover tab in the Google App yet.

Automatically themed Google Feed and Quick Settings in Android 12 Beta 1

While our tipster spotted the new addition in an Android 12 Beta-based custom ROM running on a Xiaomi phone, we can confirm that it’s available on all Android 12 Beta releases running the latest Google App. The screenshots attached above are from our Pixel 3 XL running Android 12 Beta 1.

If you’ve installed Android 12 Beta 1 on any of your devices, you can experience the wallpaper-based theming integration for the Google Feed by downloading the latest version of the Google App from the Play Store link below.