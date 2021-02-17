Three new Motorola phones have been added to Google Fi

Google has announced it’s adding three new Motorola phones to its growing library of devices available through Google Fi. The new additions come with a limited time promotional offer that will score users any Motorola device for free with Fi service credit.

The search giant said the new Motorola phones being added on Google Fi are: Moto G Play ($99), Moto G Power ($199), and Motorola One 5G Ace ($279). The latter device is a nice addition, because it provides users with affordable access to 5G.

Google Fi’s 5G network is already nationwide, so most people should get coverage in their area. If you’re unsure if you’re covered, you can see Google Fi’s 5G coverage map right here. It’s worth noting that 5G is only on T-Mobile’s networks, and factors such as speed and performance depend on things like carrier network capabilities, device configuration, and more.

Google also recently added the latest devices from Samsung, including the most recent Galaxy Note 20 5G series and Galaxy S21 5G series. Speaking of which, Google said in a blog post that the Galaxy S21 5G is currently $300 off through March 9. If you want something that’s more powerful than the three Motorola devices listed above, you can’t do much better than the Galaxy S21.

Google said it has actually tripled its phone selection since last fall. In other words, Google Fi subscribers have access to plenty of “Designed for Fi” devices, which also includes Google’s Pixel lineup. Google Fi has always been perceived as an MVNO with little selection, but that’s simply not the case anymore.

For one line on Google Fi with unlimited calls, texts, and data, you’re looking at $70 per month. A subscription includes full-speed hotspot tethering, free calls to 50+ countries & territories, and a Google One membership with 100GB of cloud storage.