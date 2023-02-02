With eSIM support on the rise and the iPhone 14 series switching completely to eSIMs in North America, most prominent carriers now offer eSIM support for a wide range of devices. However, there's one carrier that hasn't offered eSIM support for Samsung's Galaxy lineup: Google Fi. Last year, we reported that the carrier did not support Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 lineup, even though the devices could be activated with eSIMs from other carriers. But that seems to have changed with the recent Galaxy S23 series launch.

Google Fi has updated its eSIM support page and added support for several Samsung flagships. The new Galaxy S23 series is on the list, along with the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Google Fi subscribers with these Galaxy smartphones no longer have to rely on a physical SIM and can set up an eSIM on their devices by following the steps below:

Connect to a Wi-Fi network

Download and open the Google Fi app

Sign in with the Google account you used to sign up for Fi

Tap Continue when asked to activate Google Fi

If you're transferring a number, enter the number and account information for your current carrier.

Although the Galaxy S23 series is yet to reach the market, user reports on Reddit suggest that eSIM support is already enabled on older Samsung phones, like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22. Users also say that the option to activate an eSIM might not immediately appear if you already have the Google Fi app on your phone. If that's the case, reinstalling the app seems to do the trick.

Is Google Fi eSIM support available on your Galaxy smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Google Fi Help

Via: Reddit (1,2)