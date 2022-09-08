Google Fi expands 5G coverage to 26 new countries

It has been seven years since the launch of Google Fi, and while the service doesn’t get talked about much these days, it just keeps getting better. Today, Google has announced that it is expanding its global coverage by adding 26 more countries that will offer 5G cellular service to those that are traveling internationally.

If you have never heard of Google Fi, the cellular service is marketed toward those in the United States, giving users an alternative to traditional wireless carriers. The plans are relatively affordable, starting at $50 for a single line for its Simply Unlimited service. This includes unlimited talk, text, and data. You can always add people to the plan, with support for up to six total lines. With four to six people on the plan, the cost per line is just $20 per month, which is extremely affordable. With its Unlimited Plus plan, you get the same benefits as the previously mentioned plan, with the added benefit of being able to take your plan to an international destination. That means you stick with the same plan and same phone number and can use it in most parts of the world.

So while not all regions across the world are covered, calls are included in over 50 regions, while data is supported in over 200 regions. This is perhaps the best perk of Google Fi when compared to other wireless carriers. You get the convenience of traveling to other countries without having to deal with the headaches of worrying about whether your phone plan will work in that country. As mentioned before, Google is now adding more 5G coverage to its service, but it will require having a compatible Samsung phone. Although Google Fi service does not require a Samsung device, certain features are only available with certain devices. But for the most part, a majority of the service’s features are available on all compatible smartphones. You can check compatibility here.

Google is also expanding the capability on iPhones, allowing the devices to operate as a hotspot even when roaming internationally. So, if you’re interested, it’s well worth trying the service out. For the most part, the coverage is pretty good in the United States and fairly reliable when overseas. Also, if you’re wondering, yes, Google Fi does support eSIM, so you can feel confident using it on an upcoming phone that might not have a dedicated SIM slot.

Source: Google Blog