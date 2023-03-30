It's been a long road for iPhone users on Google Fi, as for years now, 5G service has not been available to them. While 5G technology has been available on iPhone models going as far back as the iPhone 12, subscribers on Google Fi couldn't access it due to a software lock. With the latest iOS 16.4 update, it's now possible to connect an iPhone to Google Fi using 5G.

The announcement was made through the official Google Fi Twitter account, with the account simply sharing that 5G compatible iPhones could now access the network. The company also added a link which showed users how to turn on 5G on compatible models. As stated before, iPhone 12 models and above have the capability of using 5G networks.

If you've updated to the latest version of iOS, you should be able to head into the Cellular menu, then to the Cellular Data Options section, navigate to Voice & Data, and with that you should see different options for connectivity. For those of Google Fi in the United States, you should see the LTE, 5G On, and 5G Auto.

As far as the differences, with LTE you're only going to get 4G data, on 5G On will keep you just on 5G networks, and 5G Auto will automatically switch you between available networks. Now there are benefits to switching networks, but if you want to shut off switching, you can follow our guide. It will really depend on your area and what kind of connection you have. In order to check, be sure to check out Google Fi's coverage map.

