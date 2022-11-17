Google Fi's Unlimited Plus plan just got even better, as you can now get a free year of YouTube Premium with your subscription. The promotion is available for both existing and new customers, and you can check your eligibility and how to redeem the offer by following the instructions below.

According to Google's support page, the YouTube Premium promo is only available to Google Fi subscribers on the Unlimited Plus plan. However, it isn't available for users under the age of 13 and those on a Google Workspace account that has YouTube blocked. If you qualify for the offer, you can redeem it by navigating to fi.google.com/account#plan on your device and log in with your credentials. Then, head to your Member Profile, select YouTube Premium in the Devices & Subscriptions list and select Get started. Follow the on-screen prompts to redeem your free year of YouTube Premium.

Note that your free year of YouTube Premium will start on the day you redeem the offer. At the end of the year, your subscription will automatically renew into an individual monthly YouTube Premium subscription. You can, however, opt out of the renewal or cancel your subscription to avoid the monthly charges. To do so, head to your Google Fi Member Profile and select YouTube Premium in the Devices & Subscriptions list. Then, select Do not renew to opt out of the automatic renewal.

The free YouTube Premium promo on Google Fi will give you access to ad-free playback on YouTube, background play support, the ability to download videos for offline viewing, and YouTube Music premium. In case you're thinking of switching to Google Fi's Unlimited Plus plan to avail the YouTube Premium benefits, here are some of the major benefits you get with the plan:

50GB of high-speed data per person, followed by unlimited data at slower speeds.

Unlimited hotspot tethering

100GB of Google Cloud Storage

If you don't own a Google Fi-compatible device, check out our roundup of the best Google Fi phones to order one right away.