It looks like one of the best prepaid wireless carriers is getting a name change, with Google Fi rebranding to Google Fi Wireless. While the name has changed, the plans have not, with the wireless carrier still offering the same Simply Unlimited, Unlimited Plus, and Flexible plans. But, what is now included in each of these plans is the ability to connect your LTE smartwatch free of charge. This is a significant perk for anyone that's using a smartwatch with a cellular connection.

As far as other perks go, the wireless carrier shared on Reddit that is now offering promotions on the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 when you sign up for service. Whether you start a new line or you add a line to your existing plan, you'll be able to get one of best smartphones on Google Fi Wireless, the Pixel 6a, for free. The service will deliver monthly credits back to your account, which means over the course of 24 months, the carrier will credit a total of $449 back to the account.

Eligible devices that enable $599 back: APPLE: iPhone 11, iPhone 11P, iPhone 11P Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone XS Max GOOGLE: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro ONEPLUS: 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G SAMSUNG: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22+ 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

read more

If you're looking to get something more substantial, you can also opt for the Pixel 7 and get $300 back in bill credits over 24 months. If you're looking to trade in, Google Fi Wireless will sweeten the deal, offering up to $599 back in credit. We've listed the eligible devices above.

In addition to the two perks above, Google is celebrating the name change by giving users the option to try its service for seven days without any cost. As long as you have a handset that supports eSIM, you can take the wireless carrier's service for a test drive, with access to unlimited calls, texts, and data.

Source: Google

Furthermore, you'll also be able to test out tethering, its VPN service, and see how well spam blocking works. In addition to all of the above, the company is also rolling out a new redesigned app, that will feature a more "family-centric design." This redesign will make it easier for a family to manage settings for each line including vital safety features.