Google Fiber expands its offerings, debuting 5 Gig and 8 Gig plans

Google Fiber has been around for over a decade, and the service hasn’t really expanded its reach, still being limited to only a few regions. While the company finally expanded to new states a few months ago, it is now touting faster internet speeds with its new 5 Gig and 8 Gig data plans.

Google Fiber is no stranger to speed, as it was one of the first to offer 1 Gig internet plans almost a decade ago. The firm upped the ante by delivering 2 Gig just a couple of years back, and it has now pushed things even further with its 5 Gig and 8 Gig plans. Despite its announcement, the plans won’t be available today but will go live starting in early 2023. Of course, this service will be tempting, especially considering that pricing starts at $125 per month for the 5 Gig plan and just $150 per month for the 8 Gig plan. It states that the service will offer symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is impressive. If you want to take advantage of this kind of speed, you will need at least a supported modem and Wi-Fi 6 router.

While this is great news, as mentioned before, the service is sadly only available in a handful of states and cities. You can see all of the cities that are currently supported in the image above. Google has also committed to expanding its service to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, and Nevada. For the most part, this is one of those situations where you don’t know whether Google will simply shut things down since it hasn’t been that successful. If unaware, Google is known for this practice. More recently, the firm announced plans to shutter Stadia, its online game-streaming service. The people that invested in this platform only got a few years out of it, and although Google promised refunds, it is definitely a move that can leave many in shock.

Source: Google Fiber Blog