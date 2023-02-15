Towards the end of last year, Google Fiber announced that it would be bringing even faster fiber internet service to parts of the United States. Today, the company is finally making this a reality and has started to roll out 5Gbps service in Kansas City, Des Moines, and Utah. While 5Gbps is amazing, the company is already looking to introduce 8Gbps service as well, stating that it's on the horizon.

As far as the details of this launch, not a lot has changed, with the service still supporting symmetrical upload and download speeds, but you will need a Wi-Fi 6 router. While you can provide your own, Google states that its $125 per month package includes a Wi-Fi 6 router, two mesh extenders and professional installation. In addition, the company will also be installing a 10Gb fiber jack in order to allow for better expandability in the future.

For the most part, this is probably one of the best deals available right now for 5Gbps internet speeds. While cable providers do offer service across the country, most providers are capped out at 1Gbps, which quite a bit less than Google's offering. Perhaps the only catch with Google Fiber is that it's not available in all areas. You can see from the image above that even being around for over a decade, it's still only available in a handful of cities.

But, if you're in one of the cities that it provides service to, you're definitely getting the best bang for buck. For those that are located in Kansas City, Des Moines, or Utah, you can now get 5Gbps fiber internet service for $125 per month. If you're looking for something faster, you'll have to be patient, as Google hasn't released concrete details yet, only saying that its 8Gbps service will arrive in the early part of 2023.

Source: Google Blog