Google appears to be in the process of bringing a new way of securely storing files to Android devices.

Editor of the Google News Telegram, Nail Sadykov, tweeted some information regarding Google's endeavor into improving how users securely store files using its default app (via Android Police). Allegedly, Google is in the process is creating a new "Important" tab on the bottom bar of its Files app. According to Sadykov, tapping this new Important option will bring you to a new page and a set of options: scan using camera, choose file, and choose photo. However, through the dive into this apparent development project, tapping the camera option will attempt to open Google Camera but will fail due to a lack of permissions.

At first glance, this new Important folder works quite similarly to Google Files' existing Safe Folder. While it does (on a base level), the company may introduce some variations with the new feature's development as a way of possibly replacing the currently existing secure file solution. One of the first differences is this new Important folder seemingly allows users to share files without needing to remove them from the secure space, unlike the Safe Folder option. Another change comes through the way it helps protect your files. Sadykov has spotted the use of an Android Biometric Prompt which would most likely replace the existing prompt of entering a PIN or pattern.

The biometric prompt would instead require the owner of the device to use their fingerprint to open the folder and access their sensitive files. Also, simply needing the touch of your finger to gain access could be better and less strain on the heart considering if you were to have forgotten your PIN or pattern there is no way of recovering it.

Additionally, it looks like Google could be working on revamping the Nearby Share feature from within Files, as well. Google may be interested in removing the captions as it looks to usher in a detailed description page about the function and a more unified button size. Google recently included improvements to Nearby Share with the February 2023 Play System update. The notification for the sharing feature can be pinned, creating an easier, seamless way of sharing files across devices.

Source: Twitter

Via: Android Police