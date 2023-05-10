Google's Find My Device is a valuable tool that can help your Android smartphone if you happen to misplace. During Google I/O 2023, the company announced improvements to this feature, now making it possible to ping devices that are offline, while also making it possible to locate more compatible devices. Furthermore, the company highlighted its approach with safety and privacy in mind, with new Unknown tracker alerts.

It's important to have control of your devices, even when you don't know where they are. That's why Google's Find My Device feature is great when you're trying to locate a lost smartphone, earbuds, tablet, and even supported tracking devices. The company is improving the experience, making it safer to use by introducing a new alert system that will warn users if a rogue tracking device is near them and also help them locate it.

Google shared some key information about its Find My Device network and how it's supported by billions of Android devices, making it quick and easy to track a missing device. By leveraging Android devices all around the world, locating a device becomes much easier and seamless because extra equipment isn't needed. If your product doesn't have native tracking, you will still be able to track products by using new third-party tracking tags from the likes of Tile that will offer compatibility with Google's Find My Device network.

We've seen tracking devices being used in malicious ways in the past, and Google made sure to really protect users privacy with its own technology. The company encrypts location information, and also introduced unknown tracker alerts that will inform users when an unrecognized tag is near or moving with them. If an alert is received from a rogue tracker, the user can then locate the device. These warnings will work on both Android and Apple devices. These new enhancements to Find My Device will be available in the summer.