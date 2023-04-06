Google first mentioned a tracking method for lost or stolen phones that aren’t connected to a network in 2022, but that's still quite a bit behind the competition, particularly when compared to Apple's "Find My" network, which can track devices that have been powered down or ran out of battery. In the case of Google's effort, though, it now seems that the feature's development will expand to powered-off Android devices and, according to 91mobiles in partnership with Kuba Wojciechowski, will be called "Pixel Power-off” on Pixel devices.

This is a big deal because where Apple’s tracker helps you to pinpoint your iPhone or Apple Watch even if they are powered down, Google’s “Find My Device” only works correctly when the gadget is on. Losing a mobile phone is one of the most anxiety-inducing feelings a gadget owner will experience. Thankfully, both Google and Apple have similar features that let you track the device’s location, even if Google is a bit behind the times.

As it stands, a raft of conditions must be met if you want to track stolen or lost Android phones. In addition to Google’s recommendation that the device is powered up, it must also have “Location” and “Find My Device” turned on, be visible on Google Play, and be signed into a Google account. However, Google did update the look and feel of its app with a revamped Material You design in January. It’s admittedly possible to track an Android phone that has run out of battery, but you can only see its last know position if you’ve enabled “Store recent location.” That’s not a feature that most users are aware of.

This leak follows on from a previous leak also by Kuba Wojciechowski which suggested that Google was working on tracking tags. There is no confirmation from the tech giant at this stage as to when these tags or the updated “Find My Device” will be made available — if at all.

