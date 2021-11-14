Google has fixed the Pixel 6 ghost-dialing problem

The Google Pixel 6 series was launched last month, and it features a refreshed design, upgraded camera hardware, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, the latest version of Android, and much more. It’s likely the best Pixel device in a long, long time, but it’s also been plagued with issues. There are a number of Material You problems, along with reports of a slow fingerprint scanner too, and even reports of ghost-dialing. However, it seems that users won’t have to deal with ghost-dialing anymore, as the company has worked on a fix.

According to a Pixel community manager (via Android Police) on /r/GooglePixel, updating to the latest Google app (12.43.18 or higher) should now fix the problem. They say that the update is rolling out on the Google Play Store, so you should have the fix soon if you don’t have it already. If you disabled “Hey Google” hotword detection, it appears that it’s safe to re-enable it again without accidentally calling random people on your contacts list.

For the unfamiliar: some users reported that even in quiet rooms, their phone would light up and say that it’s calling a seemingly random entry on their phone’s contact list. A Reddit thread on /r/GooglePixel gained quite a bit of traction as more users corroborated the problem. To make matters worse, users reported the problem happening at different times with different contacts, and some have even reported it happening on different Pixel devices such as the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4a.

Personally, I never had this problem with my Google Pixel 6 Pro, and I tried all of the methods that people discovered to reproduce it. It obviously affected a lot of users though, and it’s good to see Google rolling out a fix. If you haven’t updated yet and there’s no update available for you on the Google Play Store, you can download the latest version of the Google app from APKMirror. Let us know in the comments if it fixes it for you!