Although we've only recently just hit spring, Google is already looking toward summer, introducing new ways for users to discover hotels, save money on flights, and find things to do when traveling.

For years now, Google has allowed users to travel the world from the comfort of their own homes, making detailed plans ahead of time by visiting new locations with new virtual immersive experiences. Now the company is making it easier to book tickets to your favorite shows and attractions by offering pricing on Google Search and Google Maps. While you still can't purchase tickets directly through Google, you're going to get direct links to purchase tickets, making the process much more seamless than before.

Google Flights is also getting a big change, and the biggest benefit is that it can save you money. While Flights already shows you pricing and how it might be on the low, average, or high side, now, Google is backing up this data with a price guarantee. Going forward, when booking flights through Flights, you'll see a price guarantee badge. This means that Google will guarantee the price and if it happens to go lower before your flight takes off, it'll refund you the difference.

For now, this is just an experimental pilot, so the roll-out will be extremely limited. Those in the United States will be able to take advantage of the price guarantee using the feature with ‘Book on Google’ itineraries. Of course, before booking, you'll want to check out the full details and restrictions. As part of its final push to get people more into the spirit of summer travel, the company is introducing a new interface for its images, delivering full screen photos, and a new tap to progress action, borrowed from some of your favorite social media apps.

These changes are all live, so head to Google Search and Google Maps to start taking advantage. Again, be sure to look at the fine print when booking through Google Flights, while you can save money, there are stipulations for its money-back guarantee.

Source: Google