Google’s foldable phone might be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Google’s folding smartphone has been a hot topic in the rumor mill over the past few months. The device was reportedly slated for a late 2021 release, but was seemingly cancelled in its original form. However, the phone is still apparently in development, and now we might know (roughly) how much it could cost.

9to5Google reports that Google is targeting a price of around $1,400, allegedly based on two independent sources familiar with the company’s plans. That would make it $400 less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, $400 more than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and a whopping $800 more than the cheapest Google Pixel 6. 9to5Google also believes the phone will be released in the United States first, with an international release slated for sometime before the end of 2022.

Previous rumors and reports indicated the phone’s camera setup would be closer to a Pixel 5 than the Pixel 6 series, with the primary lens using the same Sony IMX363 sensor found on Google’s older devices. The device also might be called the “Pixel Notepad.” Google is likely already working on a second-generation model, as progress on the first model wraps up.

Meanwhile, Google has been having difficulty with its flagship smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been subject to several software bugs, including connectivity problems, broken third-party applications, and issues with Hold for Me and Call Screening. Google eventually narrowed down some of the problems to the December 2021 security update, which was later pulled from distribution. The January 2022 update finally arrived over a week after older Pixels received it, containing a mix of bug fixes and security improvements.

It remains to be seen if Google can release a folding phone people actually want to buy, but at $1,400, the device might have a fighting chance against devices from Samsung and other manufacturers. We’ll have to wait and see if the phone will be one of the best foldable phones.