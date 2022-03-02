Google Forms now works much better with Google Docs

Google Forms is one of the easiest ways to quickly create and share an online form. Even though Forms has the option to save all results to a spreadsheet, there hasn’t been much integration with the rest of Google’s online productivity applications. That’s finally changing, as a helpful new feature is rolling out.

Google announced in a blog post on Tuesday that charts from any Google Forms document can be directly embedded in a Google Doc, Google Slides presentation, or Google Drawing (that’s a lot of Google). The company said, “when new form responses are received, anyone with the proper permissions can refresh an embedded chart by simply clicking the “Update” button. This eliminates the need to re-copy the chart from the form.”

Even though there’s no option to automatically update the chart as new responses are submitted, the new feature is much faster than saving chart images from the Google Forms and re-uploading them, or generating your own charts from the connected spreadsheet. All you have to do is paste the link to the Google Forms document, and you’re done. Google says this feature started rolling out on March 1, and will be available to everyone after a gradual 15-day rollout.

This is just the latest functionality added to Google Docs over the past few months. A new universal insertion menu arrived in October, allowing people to quickly link to other files, tag co-workers, and other actions without reaching for a mouse. Google also added new customization options for tables in December, which included table header rows for each page of a document and easier movement of columns and rows. Last month, two new formatting options were added as part of a new focus on “smart canvas” features. The list of new features coming to Docs is seemingly endless.

Source: Google Workspace Updates Blog